A 35-year-old grandson of former Congress MLA, late Kedar Singh, was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district under the Kopaganj police circle, police said.

Himanshu Singh was allegedly beaten by seven to eight persons in Mahuar village and left to die.

Mau Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, said the matter is being investigated and an FIR has been filed under relevant sections.

The police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, Himanshu Singh was a grandson of late Kedar Singh, who was an elected Congress MLA in 1980 from Ghosi constituency.

He had gone to a panchayat in Lairo Donwar village of Kopaganj police station area, where he had an argument with a group of people. The group beat him with sticks and left him half-dead in Mahuar village.

He later died at a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

