INDIA

Ex-Cong MLA’s grandson beaten to death in UP’s Mau

NewsWire
0
0

A 35-year-old grandson of former Congress MLA, late Kedar Singh, was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district under the Kopaganj police circle, police said.

Himanshu Singh was allegedly beaten by seven to eight persons in Mahuar village and left to die.

Mau Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, said the matter is being investigated and an FIR has been filed under relevant sections.

The police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, Himanshu Singh was a grandson of late Kedar Singh, who was an elected Congress MLA in 1980 from Ghosi constituency.

He had gone to a panchayat in Lairo Donwar village of Kopaganj police station area, where he had an argument with a group of people. The group beat him with sticks and left him half-dead in Mahuar village.

He later died at a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

20230109-065803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan elevated to Mumbai Indians’ global cricket operations

    130 candidates file nominations for Munugode bypoll in Telangana

    Karnataka seeks early release of pending GST compensation

    Sabarimala authorities allege smear campaign against temple