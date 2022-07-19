Two-time former Congress legislator and Youth Congress Vice President K.S. Sabarinadhan, who was arrested on Tuesday morning on charges of plotting the protest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onboard a IndiGo flight on June 13, was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday night.

The bail was granted after he agreed to produce two sureties and deposit his mobile phone with the police. He has been asked to appear before the police after three days starting Wednesday.

What has raised eyebrows is the manner in which Sabarinadhan was made the fourth accused in the case along with three Youth Congress workers who were onboard the flight.

Vijayan had dropped a hint on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday morning when he said that he did not first believe about the involvement of a former MLA in the case, but now it has turned out to be true.

The police found that Sabarinadhan reportedly interacted with the Youth Congress activists for plotting the protest, for which he has been made the fourth accused in the case.

Reacting to the developments, Congress’ leader of opposition V.D. Satheesan said, “The court said that it was only a protest and there was no attempt to murder. The Congress has been protesting against Vijayan ever since fresh revelations surfaced in the gold smuggling case last month. We are not going to be cowed down by his threats and we will continue our protest till Vijayan replies to the all allegations levelled against him.”

After being granted bail, Sabarinadhan said that it is surprising that Vijayan cannot even stand slogans being raised against him.

