INDIA

Ex-Congress MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya joins BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Brij Bihari Pateriya, a former Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Pateriya, is considered a strong leader in Sagar district, joined the saffron party in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Political turmoil in Sagar has escalated after Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh held a meeting with district leaders and workers last week.

Sources told IANS that Pateriya was sidelined and he was planing to contest the 2023 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

However, there was minimal chances of his candidature, they added.

Reacting to Saturday’s development, the state’s Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh said: “We welcome Brij Bihari Pateriya and believe that his long political will be a crucial for the party.”

20221224-134602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to obtain public feedback, prepare report on Chidambaram temple

    After a drone is shot down, Amarnath Yatra becomes test case...

    Brand of pickles produced by sisters-in-law has become the pride of...

    Natural farming programme in AP halves use of pesticides, says study