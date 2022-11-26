Delhi Police has arrested former Congress MLA from Okhla constituency, Asif Mohammad Khan, for manhandling on-duty police officers in the national capital’s Shaheen Bagh area.

Police said that beside Khan, Minhaaz (28) and Saabir (38) have also been detained and their role is being examined.

Further raids are going on for the arrest of the remaining accused, who also assaulted and misbehaved with police officers.

Khan’s daughter Ariba Khan is contesting for the upcoming MCD elections on a Congress ticket and the incident occurred when a gathering of 20 to 30 people were being addressed by him in front of Tayyab Masjid in the area on Friday.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

According to a senior police officer, on November 25, during patrolling in the area, a police officer noticed a gathering of nearly 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid.

“Asif Mohammad Khan, along with his supporters, was present in front of Tayyab Masjid and addressing the gathering using loud-hailers. When Sub-Inspector (SI) Akshay asked Khan about the permission from the Election Commission regarding the gathering and addressing the public, he became aggressive and started misbehaving with the SI,” said the officer.

“Khan used abusive language and resorted to criminal force, and manhandled the police official. Akshay has filed a complaint and an FIR under sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Shaheen Bagh police station and the investigation has been taken up,” the officer added.

