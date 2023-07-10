INDIA

Ex-Congress MLA Govabhai Rabari elected Chairman of Deesa APMC in Banaskantha

NewsWire
0
0

 Former Congress MLA in Gujarat, Govabhai Rabari, who recently joined the ruling BJP, has been elected as the Chairman of the Deesa Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) after a gap of 10 years.

Govabhai, a resident of Kuchadva village in Deesa, had a long association with the Congress for 35 years. He served as an MLA from Dhanera for one term and as legislator from Deesa for two terms.

Throughout his political career, he contested elections from Deesa, Diyodar, and Dhanera on Congress ticket — a total of seven times. His son, Sanjay Rabari, also contested the 2022 elections from the Deesa Assembly seat as a Congress candidate.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the directors of the Deesa market yard on Monday, in which Arjan Patel was elected as the Vice Chairman.

The election of Govabhai Rabari as the Chairman of Deesa APMC highlights the evolving political landscape in Banaskantha. The appointment of Arjan Patel as the Vice Chairman further strengthens the leadership team at Deesa APMC, setting the stage for collective efforts towards the welfare of farmers and promotion of agricultural trade.

2023071036891

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Barbie’ set visitors high-fived Ryan Gosling but ‘wouldn’t say anything’ to...

    For displaced Pandits, Jagti in Jammu is shelter, home is still...

    People face glitches on last day of linking PAN with Aadhaar

    Southwest monsoon was ‘normal’ this year, says IMD