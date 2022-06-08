INDIA

Ex-Congress MLA in UP seeks time from Priyanka, alleges conspiracy in party

Senior Congress leader Nawab Kazim Ali Khan has written to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that there is a conspiracy within the party in Uttar Pradesh to show the door to all veteran leaders and their families.

He said that the agents of BJP and Samajwadi Party were dominating the party and if this continues, he would be denied a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Khan, who is the son of former Congress MP Begum Noor Bano, has sought an appointment for a meeting with Priyanka so that he and his family can decide whether to continue in politics or not.

The veteran leader further wrote that he wanted to contest the bypolls on Congress ticket from Rampur, but some in the party ‘misled’ the leadership and convinced it not to field any candidate.

Polling will take place on June 23 and counting will be on June 26 in Rampur and Azamgarh where Lok Sabha by-elections are being held.

Khan, a five-term MLA, said: “I am at present associated with Congress and will remain with the party. Despite an unfavourable political atmosphere against the party in UP, I contested the 2022 Assembly polls as the party’s candidate.”

Interestingly, the letter comes a day after the BJP candidate for the by-elections, Ghanshyam Lodhi reached Khan’s Noor Mahal Palace and sought the family’s support in the upcoming by-elections.

