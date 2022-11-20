INDIA

Ex-Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of MCD polls

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra, who hails from the Purvanchal community, joined the party ahead of the December 4 MCD polls during a public rally in Paharganj.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

“I welcome Mahabal Mishra, a popular leader of the Purvanchal community in Delhi, to the AAP family. Together with your experience among the people and the society, we will take the country forward,” said Kejriwal.

“Don’t vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi,” the AAP convenor added.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP wants to stop the free supply of power in Delhi but will not succeed in doing so.

While Sisodia said that the AAP family was getting stronger day by day, the former MP’s “induction into the party will strengthen its resolve to provide world-class education, health facilities to every section and to make Delhi clean and tidy”, he said in a tweet.

Voting for the 250 MCD wards will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

