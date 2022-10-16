The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the bureau, its Chief Director Varinder Kumar said on Sunday.

He said an FIR under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on Saturday against the former minister on the statement of AIG Manmohan Kumar.

He said the AIG lodged a complaint that Arora met him on October 14 and offered him Rs 1 crore for getting favour in a vigilance enquiry registered against him.

The vigilance chief said the former minister has offered to pay Rs 50 lakh on October 15, while the balance amount at a later date. He said the AIG has apprised the chief director, who has ordered to register a bribery case against the accused.

In this case, Arora has been arrested and Rs 50 lakh recovered from him. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

