Ex-cop charged with shooting teenager on bail in Texas

NewsWire
A former police officer on charge of shooting a 17-year-old who was eating at a McDonald’s parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, was released on bond, authorities said.

James Brennand was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond for each count, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim, identified as Erik Cantu, has been in critical condition after being shot multiple times on October 2 by Brennand, a probationary officer with seven months of experience responding to an unrelated disturbance call at the time.

Brennand has since been fired.

Cantu was on life support and non-responsive, his family said on Tuesday in a statement released to local media outlets.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on Tuesday that the charges would change if Cantu succumbs to his injuries.

“It was unjustified, both administratively and criminally,” McManus told reporters.

The charges and arrest came within hours of a protest held in front of San Antonio Police Department’s headquarters demanding Brennand’s arrest on Tuesday.

A pre-hearing is set for November 23, according to Bexar County Jail records.

