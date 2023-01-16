Anarul Jamadar, son of former and three-time CPI(M) legislator Badal Jamadar, has been arrested for allegedly trying to sell illegal firearms, South 24 Parganas district police in West Bengal said on Monday.

On a tip-off, a police team of local Kashipur police station under the leadership of sub-inspector Selim Rahman Mirza, conducted raids near the Bhangar New Bridge adjacent to local Bijoyganj market area and arrested Anarul Jamadar with the firearms.

Tension has gripped the area triggering a political slugfest. According to local Trinamool Congress strongman and vice-president of Bhangar-2 Panchayat Samiti Arabul Islam, the CPI(M) and its ally All India Secular Front (AISF) are jointly trying to create tension in the area in the wake of the state panchayat polls this year.

BJP’s East Baruipur organisational district president, Uttam Kar said that the availability of illegal firearms in the open market has been a regular feature in the Bhangar area. “The police should take greater initiative in recovery of such arms, else there will be major bloodshed during the panchayat polls,” he said.

However, the local CPI(M) leader, Tushar Ghosh has dismissed the incident as a “conspiracy” to frame the former party’s MLA’s son.

According to district police sources, Anarul Jamadar was carrying the illegal firearms in a plastic bag. One gun and five rounds of cartridges were recovered from his possession, a district police official said. He will be presented at a local court at Baruipur on Monday.

“Anarul Jamadar has a proven criminal record and he was arrested earlier also,” he said.

His father Badal Jamadar has been a three-time CPI(M) legislator from Bhangar Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

20230116-123402