Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra’s 2010 tweet goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Wednesday retweeted his 2010 tweet on cricketer Deepak Chahar, which trended for quite a while on Twitter throughout the day.

Replying to the Twitter handle of @MalhotraSaurabh, Chopra retweeted: “I’ve spotted a young talent…Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name…you’d see a lot of him in the future :).”

Many Twitter users hailed Chopra on his tweet, with one saying, “Master class of spotting the talent form the man himself Shree Akash Chopra Gyaan Ka sagar love you sir.”

“Aakash Gyanwaan Chopra For A Reason,” remarked another tweet, followed by “Potentially Chief Selector of Indian Cricket…”

Several users sought to play on the name Aakash. “Akashvani kabhi galat nahin hoti 🙂 Great observation @cricketaakash,” wrote a user.

“@BCCI has found the right person to train the selectors @deepak_chahar9,” said another Twitter user.

One user sought to give Dhoni the credit by saying: “@deepak_chahar9 was s***t before MS dhoni gave him a lecture right on the field in IPL2019. So, it’s all Dhoni’s doings.”

Chopra is now a cricket commentator. He played for India from late 2003 until late 2004 as an opening batsman in Tests.

