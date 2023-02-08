INDIA

Ex-Delhi Prisons warder held for threatening retired bureaucrat

The Delhi Police has said that a retired IAS officer has filed a complaint in Tughlak Road police station, alleging death threats from a city prisons’ warder demanding Rs 10 crore.

The prison warder Yogesh Kumar Meena, who has now been terminated from his service and has been arrested, was threatening the officer and his family along with his accomplices to kill them if he does not give the money in seven days.

According to the police, the officer had filed a complaint on Sunday and said that he has been receiving threats since he became a member of the Delhi Cooperative Tribunal.

The complaint has also been made with the Director General of Delhi Prisons, officials said.

Police said that a case under Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

