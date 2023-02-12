A 34-year-old former DRDO employee, who was said to be mentally ill, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at Mayur Vihar-1 station on Sunday.

The deceased was M.Tech from IIT Kanpur and had worked for the DRDO for four years.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call from station controller Mayur Vihar-1 metro station who stated that a person jumped in front of the train at platform number 1.

“A police team was sent to the spot where it met the station controller who said that the person who jumped in front of the metro train had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The man was declared brought dead by the doctors,” the official said.

The official further said that the deceased was identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale and his has been informed about the incident.

During the inquiry, the police learnt that Pakhale was M.Tech from IIT Kanpur and had worked for the DRDO for four years.

“After DRDO, he joined the job of Senior Manager in GAIL but resigned in November 2022. It is further revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment at Apollo Hospital. He was unmarried and no suicide note found in his belongings,” said the official.

According to the police, the CCTV footage was analysed and it was found that the deceased jumped before metro train at about 1:51 p.m.

The police said that his body was sent to a nearby government for postmortem.

