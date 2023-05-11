INDIA

Ex-Enforcement officer of Jaipur booked in DA case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case against a former Enforcement officer of Jaipur for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to information, a complaint in this regard was received by the CBI on May 9 against Shyam Lal Akhand, the then Enforcement Officer, Sub-Regional Office, EPFO, Ujjain (presently posted at EPFO, Jabalpur).

It has been alleged that he acquired assets worth Rs 69,29,643 which is 83.18 per cent more than his known source of income.

He acquired his wealth during the check period from January 1, 2009 to

June 2, 2019.

“The fact mentioned in the aforesaid complaint, prime facie, reveals commission of a cognizable offence, punishable under sections 13(2) read with sections 13(1)(b) of the PC act. We have lodged a case and are looking into the matter,” said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

