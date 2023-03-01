A Special CBI court in Kerala has awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to a former Enforcement Officer, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Kozhikode in connection with a bribery case.

The court while awarding jail term to P. Premakumaran also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The CBI registered the case against the accused on the allegations that while working as an Enforcement Officer he demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 from a man for showing him undue favour by reducing the PF contribution towards the employees of his firm for the period 2018-2019 from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from the victim.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

