Ex-French President Jacques Chirac passes away

Paris, Sep 26 (IANS) Former French President Jacques Chirac has passed away at the age of 86.

He served two terms as French President and took his country into the single European currency, the BBC reported.

One of his major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

According to media reports, Chirac was reportedly hospitalised several times with a lung infection.

He was also the prime minister from 1974-1976, and for a second time from 1986-1988.

