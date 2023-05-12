SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Ex-governor of Afghanistan’s Bamyan province surrenders to caretaker govt

NewsWire
0
0

Former governor of Afghanistan’s central Bamyan province during the then Afghan government Mohammad Tahir Zuhair has surrendered to authorities in the northern Samangan province, provincial Director for Information and Culture Firuzudin Munib said on Friday.

Munib said Zuhair surrendered to security forces in the Dara-e-Suf Bala district on Thursday and has been shifted to the provincial capital Aybak city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zuhair, who had also served as Minister for Information and Culture during the past government, used to live secretly since the fall of the former western-backed administration and induction of the Taliban-run caretaker government in Afghanistan in August 2021, local media said.

Hundreds of ranking officials with the ousted government have either been living in exile or joined the new caretaker administration and living inside Afghanistan.

The country’s former President Hamid Karzai and the erstwhile head of the Peace Council in the then government Abdullah Abdullah are among the top officials living in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul since the fall of the former government in August 2021.

20230512-135203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s CII terms ‘guru culture’ in transgender community as exploitation, neo-slavery

    Panjshir resistance refutes Taliban claim

    Killing of 2 Sikhs in Peshawar latest in a series of...

    Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti shine as India beat Thailand by...