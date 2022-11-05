INDIA

Ex-Gujarat Minister Jay Narayan Vyas quits BJP

Jay Narayan Vyas, a former Gujarat Minister, on Saturday announced that he has resigned from the BJP after being associated with the party for almost 30 years.

Vyas said that he will be contesting the state Assembly elections next month, but is keeping his options open.

Addressing reporters, Vyas said that he had sent his resignation to the party state president on Friday.

He further said that he was unhappy with the Patan district BJP committee, its functioning and constant humiliation.

Vyas claimed that he had taken up the issues with the state president.

He said he would contest the upcoming polls from the Siddhpur constituency of the Patan district, but not as an independent.

Vyas also said that will decide on a party only after discussing with his supporters, for which he has called a meeting.

