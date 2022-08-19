INDIA

Ex-Guv compares Modi with Lord Krishna in fighting nepotism

NewsWire
0
0

Former Governor of Karnataka and senior BJP leader Vaju Vala on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Krishna in the fight against ‘Parivaarwad’ (dynastic politics).

Vala was addressing a Dharma Sabha in Rajkot on Friday, where he quoted Modi’s recent statement from the Red Fort, “We have to fight against corruption and Parivaarwad,” Vala said Lord Krishna was fighting against one-sidedness during the Mahabharata Kal and Prime Minister was fighting against nepotism in present times.”

Vala said that he believes that to win all the 182 seats in the state Assembly was difficult, but not impossible for the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the commitment that the party works with and the determination with which it fights the elections.

Like other BJP leaders, Vala did not sound worried with the AAP’s entry in the state elections. He said even if third or fourth and fifth party enters the state’s electoral politics, only the BJP would win.

According to Vala, the people are well aware about which party has done what type of development work. The BJP is committed to the people’s welfare and that is the reason they vote for BJP only, he said.

20220819-143603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Active Covid cases drop below 70k in Andhra, tally 18.3 lakh

    ‘Panchkol’ trees to be planted on banks of Ganga

    ‘Panna pramukh’ back in focus for UP Assembly polls

    Firing outside Rohini Court, no casualties