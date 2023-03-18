WORLD

Ex-head of China’s National Religious Affairs Administration under probe

Cui Maohu, former director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of party discipline and the country’s laws, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Cui, also former deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, reported Xinhua.

China’s State Council on Saturday announced that Cui was removed from the post as director of the National Religious Affairs Administration.

