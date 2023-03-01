Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday condemned the cane-charge on the panchayat representatives in Panchkula, saying the government is constantly trying to suppress democratic voices.

“In a democracy, the government cannot run on the strength of batons and bullets… a dialogue with the public and its cooperation is necessary. This government first cane-charged the farmers, then the jawans, then the employees and now the panches and sarpanch,” the Leader of Opposition said in a statement.

In the coming elections, he said, the public will take revenge for these atrocities by the power of their vote.

Taking to the media in Jind town, Hooda said from farmers, labourers, employees to panch-sarpanch and every section of the state is agitating against the BJP-JJP government.

“Every month, there are reports of lathi-charges on one section or the other. It is clear from this that the public has become disenchanted with this government and this government has completely failed to solve their problems,” he said.

The governments have to fulfil promises made to the people to win the trust of the public, the former chief minister said.

“During the Congress tenure, the government fulfilled every single promise written in the manifesto but the BJP-JJP did not fulfil any of the promises it made during the elections. The alliance partner of the BJP had won the votes of the people by making promises like giving an old-age pension of Rs 5,100, implementing OPS, enacting a law to guarantee the MSP. But after coming to power, these promises were forgotten,” he said.

Hooda said the current government is playing with the future of the youth of Haryana.

“The rules are constantly being changed to give state jobs to the people of other states. Earlier, the government gave preference to outside candidates in Group A and B jobs. Now, by deciding to give socio-economic marks to people from other states, they have worked to deprive Haryanvi youths from Group C and D jobs as well,” he added.

