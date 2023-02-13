WORLD

Ex-Indonesia top cop sentenced to death for premeditated murder

NewsWire
0
1

An Indonesian court on Monday sentenced former police general Ferdy Sambo to death for the premeditated murder of his own aide Joshua Nopryansyah Hutabarat.

“The defendant Ferdy Sambo has been proven legally and convincingly guilty of committing the criminal act of participating in a premeditated murder,” Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said at the South Jakarta district court, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sentence was much harsher than a life imprisonment demanded by the prosecutor.

The former National Police internal affairs chief said the murder was his emotional reaction to Hutabarat raping his wife, but the judge determined there was not enough evidence to support this claim.

Sambo’s wife, Putri Candrawathi, received 20-year prison term for her involvement in the murder.

The case has attracted wide attention with international media coverage and local TVs live streaming the months long hearing.

20230213-230402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran reports 19,846 new Covid-19 cases, 3,871,008 in total

    Iraqi Parliament reopens door for presidential candidacy

    Lebanon returns 337 ancient artifacts to Iraq

    S.Korea, Russia to set up military hotlines: Defense Ministry