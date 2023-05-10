A retired IPS officer in Bihar has hit out at political strategist Prashant Kishor for reportedly associating his name with the latter’s ‘Jan Suraaj Abhiyan’ without his consent.

A. Rahman Momin, a native of Bhojpur who retired from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and was a 2000 batch IPS officer, said: “I am having family responsibilities and I am taking care of it. I never joined any political party in my life. As far as Jan Suraaj is concerned, its members are approaching retired police officers like me but I did not go there to join Jan Suraaj. When I did not join Jan Suraaj, how could they include my name and also publish the same in newspapers. Such things are not acceptable.”

“I just returned from HAJ and as I am a Haji, I have no interest in politics. I am spending time with my family. I don’t know how the team of Prashant Kishor included my name in Jan Suraaj without my permission. Such a thing is attributed to cheating with me. I condemn it,” Monin added.

On May 7, it was announced by Kishor’s team that 12 retired IPS officers are set to join the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan.

When contacted, an office bearer of the Abhiyan who is looking after the media affairs told IANS: “If the name has been included in it, it means he had given approval for joining the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan. We will clarify the issue by Thursday.”

Slamming Kishor over the development, JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar said: “Prashant Kishor is fooling the youth of Bihar to gain political ground but this incident has exposed him and his Jan Suraaj Abhiyan. People of Bihar understand the nature of Prashant Kishor.”

