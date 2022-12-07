Rupan Dutta, the wife of former Chief Income Tax Commissioner Tapas Dutta, surrendered before the CBI court in Ranchi in connection with a disproportionate assets and corruption case.

In 2017, Tapas Dutta was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation while accepting a bribe. After Dutta’s arrest, the CBI while investigating the case named his wife Rupan Dutta, businessmen Vishwanath Agarwal and Santosh Kumar Shah as accused involved in

corruption.

The CBI had filed a charge-sheet against all the four accused in the Ranchi court in February 2022. After this Rupan Dutta had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for seeking an anticipatory bail, but the court rejected it in the disproprionate assets case.

She had also filed a bail petition as soon as she surrendered before the CBI court on Wednesday. The court has sent her to the Birsa Munda Central jail in judicial custody on the same day. There is an allegation against the former Chief Income Tax Commissioner that he amassed disproportionate assets of Rs 9.78 crore.

The CBI had arrested him on July 13, 2017, with accepting bribes. During CBI raids at various locations, along with 6.6 kg gold, more than Rs 3 crore were also recovered.

It is alleged that during the financial year 2016-17, five businessmen with the help of a Calcutta-based chartered accountant had laundered black money worth lakhs of rupees through a shell company by transferring it from Kolkata, Hazaribagh and Ranchi.

Taking huge bribe from these people, their Income Tax file was exempted by Tapas with the help of two ITOs and Additional Commissioner of Income Tax.

According to the CBI chargesheet, Tapas Dutta and his wife Rupan Dutta, including four people hatched a conspiracy by allowing loans to acquaintances and relatives to legalise the illegally acquired property.

Taking cognisance of the charge-sheet, the Special CBI Court Judge Prabhat Kumar Sharma had issued summons against the four accused persons to appear in the court and slapped charges against them under IPC 109 and 120B.

20221208-022402