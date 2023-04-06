WORLD

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi in intensive care

NewsWire
0
0

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Milan hospital, his party Forza Italia has confirmed.

News reports have said that he has severe cardiovascular problems, and had ongoing health issues for several years.

On Wednesday, Il Giornale, a Milan newspaper owned by the Berlusconi family, said the former Prime Minister had “difficulty breathing” but was in stable condition at San Raffaele Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said Berlusconi was “alert and speaking”.

Berlusconi suffered from a serious case of Covid-19 in 2020, and has also overcome heart surgery and prostate cancer.

Forza Italia is a junior partner in the coalition supporting incumbent Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Berlusconi is a member of the Italian Senate.

He has headed four separate Italian governments between 1994 and 2011.

Berlusconi is also listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the world’s top 500 billionaires, with a net worth of around $7 billion.

Most of his fortune comes from Mediaset, Italy’s largest private broadcaster.

20230406-100603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK does not believe Russia has taken control of south eastern...

    New Zealand reopens key visa categories to attract talent

    ‘Travelling Australians not required to pay for Covid tests’

    Bavuma’s string of poor scores must be putting a lot of...