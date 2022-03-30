INDIA

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter (3rd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rainawari area in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previously running an online news portal while Hilal Ahmad Rah, a categorised terrorist, belonged to Bijbehara in South Kashmir.

“Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist and was running online news portal ‘Valley News Service’ in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in August 2021 and was categorised ‘C’ in our list. Two FIRs were registered against him for terror crimes,” police said.

“Second killed terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a ‘C’ categorised terrorist.”

Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220330-080604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘In shambles’: Delhi’s medical infrastructure exposed in pandemic, says HC

    Markets to see volatile movements on account of midweek holiday (Market...

    HC picks flaws in Goa municipal polls procedure

    DTCP demolishes 1,000 illegal shanties in Gurugram