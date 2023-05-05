HEALTHINDIA

Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy admitted to B’luru hospital

NewsWire
0
0

Two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer in Bengaluru, was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday for viral pneumonia.

His son, Chandy Oommen posted this information in his social media account, and asked all to pray for his health.

Since February, the former Chief Minister has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He has not been keeping well since 2019, and had undergone laser surgery for a throat ailment at a hospital in Germany.

He was under treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru last year, but had returned to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1. He was supposed to return for treatment after some days, but failed to do so which led to speculation and confusion.

His younger brother and 41 others wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concerns about Oommen Chandy’s health. After that things started to move and a special team of government medical professionals was constituted in January. On advice, he was taken to a private hospital and it was found that he was suffering from pneumonia.

20230505-155804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    14.29L people inoculated in TN’s 19th mega vax drive

    S.Korea reports first locally transmitted monkeypox case

    104 Covid deaths, over 18K cases in Andhra

    Morocco’s Covid-19 tally up 507 to 509,037