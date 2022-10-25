INDIA

Ex-Kerala Speaker mulls legal action against Swapna Suresh

NewsWire
0
0

Stung by the fresh revelation by the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, former Speaker and top CPI-M leader P. Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday said he will speak to party officials and take legal steps besides dealing this politically also.

In her recent revelation, Swapna said former state Minister Kadkampally Surendran, presently a legislator, and Sreeramakrishnan used to send her lewd messages and asked her to come to them, while former state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac dropped indirect hints to her.

“I have not sent messages to anyone and is it possible to invite her to my official residence where my entire family and aged mother lives and not to mention several staff members. In the past also a lot of baseless allegations were aired against me and all know what happened to them. So I will deal with the present onslaught legally, after speaking to my party and also politically,” said Sreeramakrishnan.

In 2020, while being in office Sreeramkrishnan was questioned by the central agencies.

Sreeramakrishnan, who turns 55 next month, was a two-time legislator representing Ponnani, but did not get a nomination in the 2021 Assembly polls. After the Chief Minister retained office, Sreeramakrishnan was made the chairman of the state run Roots-Norka, a body that looks after the welfare of the Kerala diaspora.

20221025-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A guide to choosing the right yoga mat for home workouts

    Govt will talk to all militant outfits in Manipur for lasting...

    Jos Buttler signs three-year contract extension with Lancashire

    India’s banks unprepared for climate challenges: Report