Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and England left-arm speedster Harry Gurney has decided to retire from cricket following a shoulder injury.

Gurney, 34, was part of KKR in 2019, and had picked up seven wickets in eight matches. His best figures of two for 25 came against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Nottingham-born Gurney played 10 ODIs and two T20 Internationals for England in 2014.

Gurney announced his retirement plans on social media. “The time has arrived for me to hang up my boots. After trying to recover from the recent injury to my shoulder I am truly disappointed to have to end my playing career as a result of it,” he wrote.

“From the first time I picked up a cricket ball at the age of ten, I was completely obsessed. Cricket has been my life for 24 years and has taken me on an incredible journey that I will cherish forever. Playing for England, IPL and winning eight trophies at home and abroad including the blast, big bash and CPL has exceeded my wildest dreams.”

Reacting to Gurney’s announcement, KKR tweeted: “We wish @harrygurney a successful retirement life, and would like to thank him for all the happy memories — especially the one vs RR where a dramatic sandstorm turned into a magical #IPL debut in Jaipur 2019.”

In an interview with KKR last year, Gurney had said: “Playing in Eden Gardens in front of 70,000 people was just the most incredible cricketing and life experience for me. What sets (the IPL) apart, I think, is the passion and love for the game in India. I feel really lucky to have experienced it once.”

Gurney represented Nottinghamshire, Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash, Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

–IANS

