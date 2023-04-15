INDIA

Ex-K’taka minister Baburao Chinchansur injured in car accident

Former Karnataka minister Baburao Chinchansur, who recently joined Congress from BJP, was injured in a car accident in the city on Saturday.

While Chinchansur suffered serious injuries on face and legs, his gunman and the car driver escaped with minor injuries. He is undergoing treatment at the United hospital.

He is contesting from Gurmitkal constituency in Kalaburagi district on Congress ticket.

According to police, Chinchansur was travelling from Yadgir district to Kalaburagi at 1 a.m after campaigning. Near Akashwani building, his car turned turtle when the driver attempted to avoid a big pothole.

The locals rushed to the spot and rushed the Congress leader to a hospital in an ambulance. His condition is stated to be out of danger and he is responding well to the treatment, doctors said.

Chinchansur is a leader from Koli community and has vowed to defeat BJP in Hyderabad -Karnataka region.

He had played an important role in the defeat of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

