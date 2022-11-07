INDIA

Ex-LS Speakers hold roundtable discussion on National Legislators’ Conference

NewsWire
0
0

Former Lok Sabha Speakers and chairpersons of state Assemblies and state Councils on Monday held a roundtable discussion here to lay down the framework of the National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) to be held in Mumbai in June 2023.

Former Lok Sabha Speakers Sumitra Mahajan, Meira Kumar and Shivraj Patil participated in the discussion.

The National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) is a historic effort to create a first-of-its-kind multi-partisan forum where legislators will gather to create a cohesive ecosystem among leaders of all ideologies.

Patil underlined the need to have stability in democracy and said that those who have been elected for five years should be allowed to complete their tenure.

On a question on foul language, Mahajan said the dictionary of foul languages is expanding.

“Elected representatives need to show some constraint in expressing their views. All the Speakers have been impartial in running the Parliament. We need to have constructive opposition and healthy debates,” she said.

The roundtable was attended by Speakers and Chairpersons of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads, including from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana, apart from former Secretary Generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and several senior bureaucrats.

20221107-232004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP tops list as e-commerce complaints record 300% spike in last...

    Oppn has plenty of ammunition to fire away in this Monsoon...

    Morgan Stanley revises India’s GDP growth to 7.2% in FY23

    ED attaches property in PMLA case