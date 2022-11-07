Former Lok Sabha Speakers and chairpersons of state Assemblies and state Councils on Monday held a roundtable discussion here to lay down the framework of the National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) to be held in Mumbai in June 2023.

Former Lok Sabha Speakers Sumitra Mahajan, Meira Kumar and Shivraj Patil participated in the discussion.

The National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) is a historic effort to create a first-of-its-kind multi-partisan forum where legislators will gather to create a cohesive ecosystem among leaders of all ideologies.

Patil underlined the need to have stability in democracy and said that those who have been elected for five years should be allowed to complete their tenure.

On a question on foul language, Mahajan said the dictionary of foul languages is expanding.

“Elected representatives need to show some constraint in expressing their views. All the Speakers have been impartial in running the Parliament. We need to have constructive opposition and healthy debates,” she said.

The roundtable was attended by Speakers and Chairpersons of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads, including from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana, apart from former Secretary Generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and several senior bureaucrats.

20221107-232004