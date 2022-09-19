The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested former Madhya Pradesh MLA Kishor Samrite for on charges of threatening to blow up the Parliament with explosives, a senior officer said on Monday.

According to the police, Samrite had sent one package to the Parliament containing a threat letter, some flags, a copy of the Constitution and few gelatin sticks.

“He had threatened that if his 70 demands were not met, he would blow up the Parliament House on September 30,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravinder Yadav.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Parliament Street police station and a probe was initiated into the matter.

Yadav said the accused, a former Samajwadi Party MLA who later joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, was arrested from Bhopal on Monday.

The 59-year-old former legislator from Lanji Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh had first joined the NSUI before moving to the Janata Dal. In 2007, he joined the Samajwadi Party and won the by-elections from Lanji.

“He remained an MLA for 10-11 months,” the Special CP said.

Yadav said the former legislator was previously booked in several cases related to rioting, arson, extortion etc.

Samrite will be produced before a court in Delhi on Tuesday.

