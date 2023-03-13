WORLD

Ex-Malaysian PM Muhyiddin slapped with additional money laundering charge

NewsWire
0
0

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was slapped with a fresh money laundering charge on Monday, bringing the total charges he faces to seven.

Muhyiddin was alleged to have received 5 million ringgit ($1.11 million) in illegal proceeds from an investment company into his party’s account, prosecutors said.

The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sessions Court judge Rozilah Salleh allowed the previous 2-million-ringgit bail which Muhyiddin had paid for his previous charges in Kuala Lumpur to be used as bail for the latest charge.

On March 10, Muhyiddin claimed trial to six charges in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur, namely four corruption charges and two money laundering charges involving several hundred million ringgit.

Muhyiddin, who served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister for 17 months between March 2020 and August 2021, is chairman of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

20230313-133602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US cites India’s strategic importance for Quad and I2U2

    Rahul shifts to resort near Kathmandu after controversy

    AUS v SA: Warner hungry and eager to play red-ball cricket...

    Indian-origin worker suspended in Singapore for alleged fraud