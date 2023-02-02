INDIA

Ex-Meghalaya speaker joins BJP ahead of Feb-27 polls

Shifting of loyalty continued in Meghalaya ahead of the February 27 assembly elections, as former Assembly Speaker and candidate of ruling National People’s Party (NPP), Martin M Danggo joined the BJP.

According to the candidates’ list, announced by the BJP in New Delhi on Thursday, Danggo will contest the assembly elections from Ranikor assembly constituency in South West Khasi Hills district.

The NPP sources said that they would soon decide on whether to field a candidate from Ranikor constituency

Danggo resigned from the NPP as he was reportedly ‘financially neglected’ by the NPP, the accusation denied by the ruling party headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Danggo along with his supporters met Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s northeast India strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 28.

Danggo in 1998 first won the assembly election as a nominee of People’s Democratic Movement. He later joined the Congress in 2003 and remained in the party before joining the NPP.

As many as 19 Meghalaya MLAs and many leaders of different parties have resigned from the Assembly and their respective parties and joined other parties in around two months.

