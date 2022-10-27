INDIA

Ex-merchant navy personnel found murdered in UP

A retired merchant navy personnel, who had gone missing from his home, was found murdered with his throat slit, in a village located on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The police said that the crime could be the result of a family dispute.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) has been registered and the body has been sent for post mortem.

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-South) Rahul Raj said that the body of Nand Kumar Tiwari, 62, was found in the bushes on Nagram Road under Mohanlalganj police station limits on Wednesday evening.

He said the victim had head injuries and his throat was slit, suggesting that the assailants could have hit him with a blunt object before killing him.

The deceased, lived with his son in Maharajajipuram Colony under Krishna Nagar police circle.

The DCP said a police team has recovered a diary belonging to the victim, his spectacles and two kitchen knives apparently used to slit Tiwari’s throat from near the bushes.

He added that Tiwari’s son had strained relations with his wife.

