INDIASCI-TECH

Ex-Meta executive Abha Maheshwari to lead Allen’s digital, tech teams

NewsWire
0
0

Allen Career Institute on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Meta executive Abha Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer of its digital arm called Allen Digital.

Maheshwari has been tasked with building Allen’s digital and technology teams in Bengaluru, creating digital-first products for enhancing delivery of outcome-based learning to students.

“Her expertise in product management, growth, and partnerships in global consumer technology companies will help bolster our efforts to scale digital-first consumer experience at Allen,” said Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute.

She previously served as a Director and Head of Commerce & Payments, Product Partnerships for India at Meta in their San Francisco office in the US.

Maheshwari was also part of the core leadership team that built and scaled Facebook’s Ads developer ecosystem to a multi-billion-dollar programme.

“I look forward to building upon Allen’s rich academic legacy and scaling access to education through technology-enabled, digital experiences,” said Maheshwari.

Allen recently hired Ankit Khurana as Chief Product Officer and Saurabh Tandon as Chief Technology Officer.

Allen plans to scale its technology and product teams in Bengaluru to 200 by the end of the year.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, Allen Career Institute has a pan-India base with more than 200 classroom centres in 53 cities.

20230523-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From mountain peaks to ocean depths, climate change continued advance in...

    Anti-Constitutional remark: Bumpy road ahead for Saji Cherian as another case...

    Muslim organisations plan marches, agitations in TN against ‘misuse’ of UAPA

    Indian markets touch new highs on Monday (Ld)