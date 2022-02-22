INDIA

Ex-Minister Jaleel accuses Lokayukta of defending sister Abhaya case prime accused

By NewsWire
0
0

Former Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on Tuesday alleged that retired High Court Judge and Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph had defended the prime accused in the infamous Sister Abhaya murder case.

In 2001, Jaleel had to step down as education minister after the Cyriac Joseph found him guilty of abusing his office in an appointment made by his department.

Currently a legislator who won as an independent candidate of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, Jaleel believes that if not for Joseph’s judgement, he would have been given a second term as a state minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

While interacting with media in the state Assembly, Jaleel alleged that Joseph, while being a judge, had intervened in the sister Abhaya murder case to save an accused Fr Thomas A.M. Kottur who was a close relative of his co-brother.

“This has come out before also and I am repeating it. Joseph can do two things — either resign from his present job or file a case against people like me, who have raised this allegation,” said Jaleel.

“It’s high time Joseph breaks his silence on this as his intervention has been made in a statement to the CBI,” added Jaleel.

Sister Abhaya was found dead in a well at a convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992 and in the case, a CBI Special Court in December 2020 sentenced Fr Kottur to two life terms and co-convict Sister Steffi to life imprisonment.

20220222-170204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.