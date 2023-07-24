Former Bihar agriculture minister and RJD leader Sudhakar Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking deployment of all officials for next 15 days for paddy plantation amid “drought-like situation” in Bihar.

“The state government should take initiative to provide irrigation infrastructure and uninterrupted power supply from the places where the agricultural feeders are installed. The state government should also ensure that the farmers get hassle-free diesel subsidy,” Singh said.

“It should stop all work and ask officials to provide all facilities to farmers on a war-footing. If necessary, they should do the plantation in the agricultural field,” Singh said.

“I have been pointing out that farmers need to get government help especially due to uncertain rain. The farmers are concerned about the drought-like situation. They are undergoing a financial crisis. CM Nitish Kumar should take cognisance of the matter and provide help to the farmers immediately,” Singh said.

