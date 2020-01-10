Ex-Mizoram Guv challenges Kerala govt on CAA suit in SC

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Ex-Mizoram Governor and Kerala BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, on Friday, moved the Supreme Court against the Pinarayi Vijayan government which challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the apex court.

The plea has sought to know – where is the legal dispute between the Union and the state as Kerala government filed the suit under Article 131 of the Constitution which says that the Supreme court is the guardian of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under Article 14 which states that if there is any violation, then one can go directly to the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution (this being a fundamental right too).

Rajasekharan emphasized that even the Governor of the state was not consulted before public funds were unnecessarily used for this litigation.

Rajasekharan seeks impleadment in the suit, and insisted that the matter is only a political dispute and no rights of any inhabitants of Kerala were violated.

