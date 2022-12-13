Former Congress legislator Raghu Desai has written a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking suspension of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor.

Desai has accused Thakor and his associates of indulging in anti-party activities.

“Though it (anti-party activities) was brought to the notice of Jagdish Thakor, he did not act against them timely, as they are his close associates,” he wrote in the letter addressed to Congress national president Kharge.

Desai, who was a candidate from the Radhanpur seat, further alleged that Jagdish Rathod, Bachabhai Aahir from Santalpur, Hardasbhai Aahir from Radhanpur town, Ramesh Desai and Lavji Thakor have worked against the party interest and because of their activities, the Congress’ lead in their respective areas reduced and due to that, he lost the election.

He has also requested Kharge, that if his allegations are false or concocted, he should be suspended… and if they are proved true, or Jagdish Thakor should be suspended.

