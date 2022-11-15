INDIA

EX-MLA unhappy with JD(U) candidate Manoj Kushwaha

After the Kurhani seat went to the JD(U), Anil Sahani who was elected in 2020 Assembly polls from this seat and disqualified due to conviction in LTA scam, said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pressured Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav for the seat.

The Kurhani seat belongs to a candidate of the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). Still, JD(U) has given the ticket to a candidate named Manoj Kushwaha who belongs to OBC. Nitish Kumar pressured the RJD top leadership for the seat. As a result, Tejashwi Yadav left the seat for JD(U) candidate, he added.

“Nitish Kumar’s decision also sends out the wrong message among EBC having decisive strength. If the chief minister has problems with my family members, he has an option of giving a ticket to an EBC candidate,” Sahani said.

“I was assured by my party leaders that giving the seat to JD(U) would strengthen the grand alliance in Bihar. I only want to ask why the ticket was not given to an EBC candidate. Wouldn’t the EBC candidate not give strength to the grand alliance? I personally believe that the top leadership of RJD compromised with Nitish Kumar to stay in power in Bihar,” Sahani said.

Manoj Kushwaha is the JD(U) candidate for the Kurhani bypoll. He will contest against Kedar Gupta of BJP. The decision of Mukesh Sahani, the president of VIP, is awaited. There is an expectation that his decision might surprise everyone.

