Ex-MP Ajoy Kumar rejoins Congress

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Former IPS officer and ex-MP Ajoy Kumar, has rejoined the Congress after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party and said that he was inspired by Rahul Gandhi.

“Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly. – Mahatma Gandhi.

“Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice and institutional capture, I was inspired by Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to the Congress today,” he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Welcome back @drajoykumar. You had never actually left as far as I was concerned.”

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi approved his re-entry to the Congress.

Ajoy Kumar was once close to Rahul Gandhi and made Jharkhand unit President despite coming from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by Babulal Marandi. He left due to differences with Congress leaders and joined the AAP.

–IANS

miz/tsb