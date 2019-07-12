Ex-MP CM Gaur flown to Gurugram in serious condition

Bhopal, July 17 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur was flown to Gurugram on Wednesday for medical treatment in a serious condition.

The state government organised a special aircraft for him as the Medanta Hospital authorities refused to send an air ambulance citing old bills for Gaur’s treatment that had remained unpaid.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath was quick to respond to the call and ordered Gaur, 89, to be rushed in a special flight. Arrangements have also been made for him to be transported to the hospital from the airport.

Gaur, who has been the state’s Chief Minister from August 23, 2004 to November 25, 2005, was earlier treated in a private nursing home in Bhopal in April. He had suffered breathlessness and had an attack of paralysis.

He was taken ill again on Wednesday and was referred to Medanta Hospital.

Gaur was first elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1974 and was the first Janata Party candidate during the Emergency. He has been elected for eight successive terms.

The BJP leadership had denied him a ticket during the past two elections due to his advanced age.

–IANS

naidu/kr