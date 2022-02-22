INDIA

Ex-MP’s relative held in spurious liquor case in UP

Rangesh Yadav, the main accused in the spurious liquor death case, has been arrested by the police from his house. Rangesh is a relative of former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Ramakant Yadav, who has been named as co-accused in the case.

The outlet from where people bought spurious liquor on Monday, belonged to Rangesh Yadav.

Five people have died and over a dozen hospitalised after consuming the liquor.

The police have, so far, named seven accused in the case under murder charges.

Ramakant Yadav is alleged to have given shelter to Rangesh after the incident.

Ramakant Yadav told reporters that a conspiracy has been hatched against him during the elections.

Ramakant Yadav is a Samajwadi Party candidate from the Phulpur Powai Assembly seat. Police said that the involvement of Ramakant Yadav in this case is also being investigated.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said that action will be taken under NSA and the properties of all the accused will be seized.

Five persons died and over a dozen fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold at a licensed country liquor shop in the Mahul town area under Ahraula police station in Azamgarh district on Monday.

20220222-140604

