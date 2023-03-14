INDIA

Ex Mrs India Sweta Jha’s reels holding AK-47, INSAS rifles go viral

NewsWire
Former Mrs India and BJP mayoral candidate Sweta Jha was caught in controversy after reels showing her posing with assault rifles went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Jha was holding an AK-47 rifle (without magazine) in one photograph and an INSAS rifle on the other. Following the photographs and videos going viral, questions are being raised as how she obtained these assault rifles.

Sources said that Patna police’s Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has taken cognisance of the matter and called her appear before the investigators. Jha is expected to appear before EOU officials in one or two days.

Jha was involved in high voltage drama in Kankarbagh police station last month after her car was damaged.

A member of BJP working committee of Bihar, she also contested the mayor election last year but lost. Sources have said that she is fond of arms and ammunition.

