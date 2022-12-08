INDIA

Ex-Mumbai police chief gets bail from Delhi HC in money laundering case

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Pandey in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged phone tapping at the National Stock Exchange.

The bail was granted with conditions by Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The detailed order was awaited.

The ED in September this year had filed a charge sheet in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to phone tapping of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.

The charge sheet was filed against NSE’s former chiefs, Chitra Ramakrishna and

Ravi Narain, and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

“Money was laundered in phone tapping. The payments made in the phone tapping are alleged proceeds of crime. There were shell companies through which money was laundered,” it said in the charge sheet.

The ED has claimed that Pandey received Rs 4.54 crore to tap the MTNL lines to help Ramakrishna, and these were the proceeds of crime.

“Pandey ran iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phones of NSE employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally,” an agency source had said.

Ramkrishna and Pandey were placed under arrest in July by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Pandey had said that he tapped the phone lines, but didn’t do anything illegal. He said that all the equipment for tapping were made available by the NSE.

The ED’s case is on the basis of the CBI’s FIR, lodged on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

20221208-111004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Income Tax department conducts searches in Kolkata

    Truck mows down officer, cop; leaves 4 injured

    Ola may lay off 1,000 employees to ramp up EV plans

    16 murders, 11 attempt to murders in Patna this July