On the directions of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a new case against former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief Chitra Ramkrishna and ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping phones of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids in Mumbai, Pune and in several other parts of the country in this connection.

A CBI source said that an FIR has been lodged at the instruction of the Home Ministry under the Illegal Phone Tapping Act.

The source said that during 2009 and 2017 the phones of employees of NSE were illegally tapped by Ramkrishna and Pandey.

“Pandey ran iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phone of NSE’s employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally,” said the source.

The source also said that they would record the statements of the persons involved in the case.

The source said that this fresh case was recently lodged by them.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

