INDIA

Ex-NCP Minister charged with ‘molesting’ BJP activist

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Maharashtra’s Mumbra have slapped a case against Jitendra Awhad, a former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on alleged charges of molestation levelled by a Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha (BJPMM) woman member.

BJPMM vice-president Rida Asghar Rashid complained to the police, claiming among other things, that Awhad had “pushed” her aside with both hands taking advantage of a huge crowd, late on Sunday evening.

Rashid said that she was trying to get close to a car to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was leaving the venue after inaugurating a new bridge in Mumbra town.

Suddenly, Rashid said that Awhad came in her way and asked her “why are you blocking the way? Move aside”, He then grabbed her shoulders and pushed her to the side.

Feeling “embarassed”, she later met Shinde requesting him to direct the local police to register a FIR against Awhad.

The Mumbra police have lodged a FIR slapping various Indian Penal Code sections including Sec. 354 for outraging a woman’s modesty.

On Monday, Awhad stoutly denied outraging Rashid’s modesty or attempting to molest her and said that this is the second false case lodged against him in three days, with several top NCP leaders speaking out in his support.

On November 11, Awhad and 10 others were booked for violence during the screening of a Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in a Thane mall multiplex on November 7), but they were enlarged on bail the following day.

20221114-113805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another civilian attacked by suspected terrorists in Srinagar

    Singaporean giant Sea shuts e-com portal Shopee in India

    BJP workers scuffle during Nadda’s visit to Jabalpur

    TN: History sheeter gets police protection for wedding