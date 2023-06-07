WORLD

Ex-New Jersey Guv Christie launches 2024 campaign

NewsWire
0
1

Joining an increasingly crowded field of Republican Party members, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has launched his bid for the 2024 US presidential election with sharp attacks on his ally-turned-rival, former President Donald Trump, who he called a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog”.

Christie, who endorsed Trump after dropping out of the 2016 primary and then became a close adviser to the former president ahead of the 2020 election, launched his campaign on Tuesday at a town hall event in New Hampshire, reports CNN.

Before he announced his bid, Christie made an almost 30 minute speech during which he launched sharp attacks against Trump saying that “by force of personality alone, (he) represents a threat to the republic”.

He described his past support to the former President as an error and urged Republicans to join him in rejecting the party’s front-runner.

“Beware of the leader in this country, who you have handed leadership to, who has never made a mistake, who has never done anything wrong, who when something goes wrong it’s always someone else’s fault. And who has never lost,” Christie said of Trump.

“I can’t guarantee you success, but I can guarantee you that at the end of it, you will have no doubt in your mind who I am and what I stand for and whether I deserve it,” he said.

“That’s why I came back to New Hampshire to tell all of you that I intend to seek the Republican nomination for President of the US in 2024,” the former Governor declared.

Christie’s announcement on Tuesday, which followed his filing with the Federal Election Commission earlier in the day, came a day after fellow Republican moderate Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, opted against running, reports CNN.

Like in 2016, Christie is seeking to appeal to more traditionally conservative, establishment-friendly Republicans — and hope that he can emerge as a foil to Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a rapidly growing field.

Along with Trump and DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have all launched bids.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has already filed paperwork to run, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are expected to launch their campaigns on Wednesday.

20230607-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taylor is a ‘great ambassador’ of cricket, says Sachin Tendulkar

    Int’l Support Group for Lebanon urges preparations for free, fair polls

    Iran suspends flights from Iraq over Covid strain

    China to host meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours