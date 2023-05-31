INDIA

Ex-official, family sentenced to 2 years’ RI with fine of Rs 2.5 cr by CBI court

A special CBI court in Ernakulam in Kerala on Wednesday sentenced P.R. Vijayan, a former deputy commissioner at the Air Cargo Complex, Calicut Airport, along with his wife Vasantha and daughters Dhanya, Divya and Navya, to two years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 2.5 crore on them.

The CBI registered the case on September 27, 2006 over the allegations that Vijayan while working as deputy commossioner at the Air Cargo Complex and also holding the additional charge of Air Customs, Calicut Airport had amassed assets in his name and in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He acquired assets worth Rs 79,93,859 between July 2003 and July 2005.

After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the matter on June 30, 2008 against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

Two accused were acquitted by the court.

